|
|
ARNALL JAMES 'SOLLY' SALWAY 23.7.1924 ~ 10.5.2019 Late of Jerimbut Street, Bermagui. Beloved husband of Winsome. Loving father of Raymond and Helen. Much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. 'In Our Hearts Forever' The funeral and RSL service for the lateMr Solly Salway will be held in the Bermagui Anglican Church at 11.00a.m., Monday 20th May, 2019 and burial will follow in the Bermagui Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on May 17, 2019