Arthur Charles Edward FOORD 25.09.1941 ~ 31.03.2019 Late of Brittania Street, Bemboka. Beloved husband of Robyn. Loving father and father-in-law of Fiona and Michael Dunham (Buckajo), Katrina (decd) and Anthony (Bemboka). Devoted Grandpa of Aiden & Kate, Tanner & Maddi and Holly and Great Grandfather of Lincoln, Scarlett, Leo and Billy. The funeral for the late Mr Arthur Foord will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11.00a.m., Monday 8th April, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Apr. 5, 2019