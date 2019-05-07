|
AUGUST 'AUGIE' PHILIPZEN 5.8.1945 ~ 3.5.2019 Late of Ballima Court, Bega. Beloved husband of Noeleen. Loving father and father-in-law of Peter (decd) & Rose (Gooloogong), Mark & Zoe (Bega), Anne & Steve Parker (Bega). Devoted Pop of Charlie, Lucy, Elyse, Bryce and Henry. The funeral for the late Mr Augie Philipzen will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11.00a.m., Saturday, 11th May 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News from May 7 to May 10, 2019