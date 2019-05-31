Home
Beryl HENDERSON


1947 - 2019
Beryl HENDERSON Notice
BERYL HENDERSON 19.7.1947 ~ 28.5.2019 Late of Merimbula. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Donna & Steve Reed (Merimbula). Devoted Nan of Jason, Kalee and Samuel and Great Grandmother BB of Kobi, Mackenzie and Kayana. The funeral for the late Mrs Beryl Henderson will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11.00a.m., Monday 3rd June 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on May 31, 2019
