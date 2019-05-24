|
BERYL JOYCE KING (nee Griffin) 1.1.1942 ~ 18.5.2019 Late of South Pambula. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Veronica, Sonny, Geraldine, Charlie and Lex. Devoted Nan of her 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The funeral for the late Mrs Beryl King will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11:00a.m., Tuesday 28th May, 2019 and burial will follow in the Pambula Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on May 24, 2019