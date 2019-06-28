Home
John R Whyman Funeral Services
1 Little Church St
Bega, New South Wales 2550
(02) 6492 4111
Gordon LUCAS


1935 - 2019
GORDON 'TIM' LUCAS 25.03.1935 - 22.06.2019 Late of Meringo Street, Bega. Beloved husband of Pam. Loving father and father-in-law of Robyn & Greig Hayden (Bega), Bradley & Donna (Bega). Loved Step Dad to Ronnie & Anne, Barry & Debbie, Rosie & John and Lorna. Devoted 'Farm Pop' of their families. The funeral for the late Mr Tim Lucas will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11.00a.m., Wednesday 3rd July 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on June 28, 2019
