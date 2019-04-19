|
|
Janette Isabel CROWE 28.06.1955 ~ 14.04.2019 Late of Tantawangalo. Beloved wife of Bill Brown. Loving mother of Jake, Django and Kade. Sister of Veronica and Julie. Janette's wake - a celebration of her life - will be held in the Kameruka Hall at 1.30pm, Friday 26th April, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janette, to Bega Can Assist would be appreciated. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Apr. 19, 2019