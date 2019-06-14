|
|
JANICE LESLEY KIDD 31.10.1946 ~ 7.6.2019 Peacefully at home. Late of 'Taos', Hore-Laceys Road, Brogo. Beloved wife of Rob. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Patrick & Aimee, Ashley and Hayden & Dan. Devoted Nanny of Sylvie and Sash. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Faye & John Welsh and Tom & Merle Williams. Beloved aunt of her many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Jan's life will be held at her home, 103 Hore-Laceys Road, Brogo at 2:30p.m., tomorrow, Saturday 15th June, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on June 14, 2019