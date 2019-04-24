Home
John Godfrey MAHER


John GODFREY MAHER 31.7.1953 ~ 17.04.2019 Late of Sapphire Coast Drive, Wallagoot. Beloved partner of Michele. Loved by Suzy & Simon, Prue & Jason, Juliet, Andrew & Mel, Paul & Huma. Devoted Poppy John of Laila, Elijah, Max, George and Tom. Privately Cremated A Celebration of John's life will be held in the Tathra Beach Country Club at 2.00p.m., Friday 26th April, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
