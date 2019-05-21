|
LEONARD FREDERICK FORBES 26.11.1943 ~ 20.5.2019 Late of Lochiel. June's best friend and the love of her life. Father to Jamie and Georgia. Grandfather to Dylan, Cooper, Blake, Jett and Stella. 'Shine on, you crazy diamond' The funeral for the late Mr Leonard Forbes will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11:00a.m., Monday 27th May, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News from May 21 to May 22, 2019