Margaret Rose DIXON


1934 - 2019
Margaret Rose DIXON Notice
MARGARET ROSE DIXON 3.2.1934 ~ 20.6.2019 Peacefully at home. Late of Kielpa Place, Bega. Beloved wife of Eric (decd) and dearest partner of Lloyd Franks. Loving mother and mother-in-law of her 14 children and their partners. Devoted Nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral for the late Mrs Margaret Dixon will be held in the Bega Showground Pavilion at 1:00p.m., Monday 1st July, 2019 and burial will follow in the Bega Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on June 28, 2019
