Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis AITKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis AITKEN


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Mavis AITKEN Notice
MAVIS AITKEN 21.3.1925 ~ 2.5.2019 Late of Tathra and formerly of Temora. Beloved wife of James Aitken. Adored mother of Robert (decd), Guewen, Jackie and Peter. Loving partner of Norm Gilchrist (decd) and treasured by his family. Cherished mother-in-law and Nanny. Sadly missed by all. The funeral for the late Mavis Aitken will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 2:00p.m., Friday 10th May, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News from May 7 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.