MAVIS AITKEN 21.3.1925 ~ 2.5.2019 Late of Tathra and formerly of Temora. Beloved wife of James Aitken. Adored mother of Robert (decd), Guewen, Jackie and Peter. Loving partner of Norm Gilchrist (decd) and treasured by his family. Cherished mother-in-law and Nanny. Sadly missed by all. The funeral for the late Mavis Aitken will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 2:00p.m., Friday 10th May, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News from May 7 to May 10, 2019