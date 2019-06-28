|
OLIVE PANNETT TYRRELL 12.09.1935 - 22.06.2019 Late of Tura Beach and formerly of Cobargo and Bermagui. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother and mother-in-law of David (Coolagolite), Sally & Chris Smith (Frogs Hollow), Wendy & Chris Rootsey (Kalaru) and Garry & Michelle (Moruya). Devoted Nan of her 15 grandchildren and their families. The funeral for the late Mrs Olive Tyrrell will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 10:00am, Monday 1st July, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on June 28, 2019