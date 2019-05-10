Home
Thomas BLAKE


1930 - 2019
Thomas BLAKE Notice
THOMAS BLAKE 18.9.1930 ~ 30.4.2019 Late of Ravenswood Street, Bega. Much loved husband of Sadie (decd). Loving father and father-in-law of Tom & Janine (Gympie, QLD) and Sharon & John Watkin (Bega). Pop to Amanda, Melissa & Nathan and Blake & Nicole. Great-Pop of Parker. The funeral and RSL Service for the late Mr Tom Blake will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11:00a.m., Tuesday 14th May, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on May 10, 2019
