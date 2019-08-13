Home
Services
John R Whyman Funeral Services
1 Little Church St
Bega, New South Wales 2550
(02) 6492 4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan MCCULLOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Leigh MCCULLOCH


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alan Leigh MCCULLOCH Notice
ALAN LEIGH McCULLOCH 18.11.1923 ~ 6.8.2019 Late of Pimms Court, Tathra. Beloved husband of Patsy (decd). Loving father, father-in-law and grandfather of his four sons, Leigh, Kelly, Tony and Roger and their families. The funeral for the late Mr Alan McCulloch will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11.00a.m., Friday 16th August, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.