ALAN LEIGH McCULLOCH 18.11.1923 ~ 6.8.2019 Late of Pimms Court, Tathra. Beloved husband of Patsy (decd). Loving father, father-in-law and grandfather of his four sons, Leigh, Kelly, Tony and Roger and their families. The funeral for the late Mr Alan McCulloch will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11.00a.m., Friday 16th August, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Aug. 13, 2019