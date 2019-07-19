|
ALAN VINCENT PEARCE 20.12.1931 ~ 15.7.2019 Late of Brogo. Beloved husband of Lenna. Loving father and father-in-law of Geoffrey & Tanya, Trevor & Sharon, Keith & Trish. Devoted Pop of Belinda, Chris & Laura, Brent, Jason, Angelique, Ryan, Lacey, Erin, Carly & Pat, Rachel & Michael, Craig, Jessica & Phillip, Emily and Mitchell and of his great grandchildren Rose, Annabelle, Sofia, Jasmine, William, Josephine and Levi. The funeral for the late Mr Alan Pearce will be held by the graveside at the Bega Cemetery at 11.00a.m., Monday, 22nd July 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on July 19, 2019