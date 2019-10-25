|
AUDREY MARY WINDLE 5.9.1930 - 18.10.2019 Late of Park Lane, Bega. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Clair (Tathra), James (Canberra) and Helen (Canberra). Devoted Nan of Rhys & Ali, Imogen & Matthew. Dear friend of Ruth Myers, Jo Chapman and John Matthews. The funeral for the late Mrs Audrey Windle will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Bega at 11:00a.m., Tuesday 29th October, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Audrey to The Smith Family would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Oct. 25, 2019