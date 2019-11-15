Home
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel
Wolumla
Barbara Jean KATON


1936 - 2019
Barbara Jean KATON Notice
BARBARA JEAN KATON 1.8.1936 - 9.11.2019 Late of Buckajo. Beloved wife of Jim (decd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Vicki & Pat Buckley (Candelo), devoted Nan of Sarah, David, Cindel and Christopher and of her great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Phoenix. The funeral for the late Mrs Barbara Katon will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11.00a.m., Tuesday 19th November, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Nov. 15, 2019
