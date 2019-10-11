|
|
BARBARA LILLIAN ROBINSON 6.1.1944 - 7.10.2019 Late of High Crescent, Tura Beach. Beloved wife of Mal. Loving mother of Trena (Pambula), Kylee (decd), Joshua (decd) and Bjorn (Sydney). Devoted Nan of Maharla, Broden, Joshua, Makenzee, Tenaya, Phebi and Ethan. Dear sister of Anne, Robyn and Maree. The funeral for the late Barbara Robinson will be held by the graveside at the Bemboka Cemetery at 11.00a.m., Thursday 17th October, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019