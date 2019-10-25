|
ELIZABETH MARY 'BETH' COLLINS 14.8.1951 - 20.10.2019 Late of Nullica Road, Tarraganda. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dean & Nicole (Kameruka), Angela & René (Fairy Meadow), Jody & Steve (Cobargo), Grant & Courtney (Buckajo). Devoted Nan of Bailey, Lucy, Payten, Alexis, Archer, Hudson, Baxter, Huxley, Lucas, Nixon and Elijah. The funeral for the late Mrs Beth Collins will be held by the graveside at the Bemboka Cemetery at 11.00a.m., Monday 28th October, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Oct. 25, 2019