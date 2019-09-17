|
ILA 'DAWN' UMBERS 19.7.1931 ~ 14.9.2019 Late of Heath Street, Ryde. Beloved wife of Mac (decd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Nola (North Rocks), Scott & Margaret (Canberra). Grandmother of Kate & Tim, Lachlan & Aranee and Campbell. Great Grandmother of Charlotte. The funeral for the late Mrs Dawn Umbers will be held in the Bemboka Anglican Church at 12 noon, Thursday 19th September, 2019 and burial will follow in the Bemboka Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Sept. 17, 2019