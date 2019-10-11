Home
Joseph Michael MCBRIDE


1927 - 2019
Joseph Michael MCBRIDE Notice
JOSEPH MICHAEL McBRIDE 12.2.1927 - 2.10.2019 Late of Hill Street, Bega and formerly of Mogilla. Beloved husband of Pat (decd). Eldest child of 15 of the late Joseph & Edith McBride (nee Scanes). Sadly missed by his family. The funeral for the late Joseph McBride will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Bega at 11.00a.m., Monday 14th October 2019 and burial will follow in the Bega Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Oct. 11, 2019
