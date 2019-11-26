Home
Services
John R Whyman Funeral Services
1 Little Church St
Bega, New South Wales 2550
(02) 6492 4111
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bega Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucas PAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucas PAM


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lucas PAM Notice
PAM LUCAS 16.1.1927 - 20.11.2019 Late of Meringo Street, Bega Beloved wife of Tim (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ronny & Ann, Barry & Debbie, Rosie & John, Lorna, Robyn & Greig and Bradley & Donna. Devoted 'Farm Nan' of their families. The funeral for the late Mrs Pam Lucas will be held by the graveside at the Bega Cemetery at 10.00am, Friday 29th November, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -