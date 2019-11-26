|
PAM LUCAS 16.1.1927 - 20.11.2019 Late of Meringo Street, Bega Beloved wife of Tim (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ronny & Ann, Barry & Debbie, Rosie & John, Lorna, Robyn & Greig and Bradley & Donna. Devoted 'Farm Nan' of their families. The funeral for the late Mrs Pam Lucas will be held by the graveside at the Bega Cemetery at 10.00am, Friday 29th November, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Nov. 26, 2019