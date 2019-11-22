Home
John R Whyman Funeral Services
1 Little Church St
Bega, New South Wales 2550
(02) 6492 4111
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St Columba's Catholic Church
Bemboka
Norma Clarice GOTTAAS


1922 - 2019
Norma Clarice GOTTAAS Notice
NORMA CLARICE GOTTAAS 3.2.1922 ~ 15.11.2019 Late of Bemboka. Beloved wife of Colin (decd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Rhonda, Phillip & Jill, Mark & Noreen, Ann & Stephen, Peter & Christine, Greg & Tracey, Lisa & Nick. Devoted 'Nanny Norma' of her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The funeral for the late Mrs Norma Gottaas will be held in St Columba's Catholic Church, Bemboka with Requiem Mass commencing at 11.00a.m., Tuesday, 26th November 2019 and burial will follow in the Bemboka Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Nov. 22, 2019
