NORMA GERTRUDE THORP 8.9.1933 - 11.11.2019 Late of Eden Street, Bega. Beloved wife of Eric (Peter) (decd). Dearest friend of Maurice Wall (decd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Darryl & Ann (Bega), Julie & Bill Henley (Queensland). Devoted Nan to Debbie, Gabrielle, Danielle and Terri and of her 17 great grandchildren. The funeral for the late Mrs Norma Thorp will be held in the Clavering Park Chapel, 428 Candelo-Wolumla Road, Wolumla at 2:00p.m., Friday 15th November, 2019 and burial will follow in the Bega Cemetery. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Nov. 15, 2019