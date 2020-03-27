Home
Olive Frances (SETCHELL) DUNLEVIE


1941 - 2020
Olive Frances (SETCHELL) DUNLEVIE Notice
DUNLEVIE, OLIVE FRANCES (née Setchell) 9.9.1941 - 21.3.2020 Beautiful, talented wife & companion for 48 years. Mother of Russell (dec). Daughter of Eva & Charles Setchell (dec). Sister of Iris (dec), Joyce and Charles. Stepmother to James & partner Jade, Andrew & partner Bronwyn. GranO to William, Zara, Mem, Dashiell, Lucian & Dougall. Many thanks to Dr's Duncan MacKinnon & Konrad Reardon & their entire staff & the wonderful & caring staff at Hillgrove House, Bega. Another victim of cancer. I am devastated & lost. Her loving husband, Bruce. Private funeral. Please consider donating to your local wildlife charity in Olive's memory. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Mar. 27, 2020
