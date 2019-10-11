Home
Patricia Ann BATEMAN


1934 - 2019
Patricia Ann BATEMAN Notice
PATRICIA ANN BATEMAN 11.3.1934 - 7.10.2019 Late of 'The Oaks', Bega and formerly of 'Lilymount', Morans Crossing. Beloved wife of Kevin (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Maree & Brad Bobbin (Coopers Gully), Gerard & Leonie (Tarraganda), Tony & Milner (The Philippines), Gregory & Karen (Queanbeyan), Lynette & Craig Snell (Cobargo), Robyn McLaughlin (Brisbane), Janelle & Martin Finnerty (Bega), Catherine & Peter Barnett (Peregian Beach), Michael & Tanya (Melbourne) and Jodie & Sean Senbruns (Buderim). Loving grandmother of her thirty three grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Elaine & Hilton (dec'd) Sawtell. The funeral for the late Mrs Patricia Bateman will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Bega with Requiem Mass commencing at 11.00a.m., Tuesday 15th October 2019 and burial will follow in the Bega Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Oct. 11, 2019
