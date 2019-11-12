|
ROBERT 'CATTA' ARMSTRONG 4.12.1931 - 7.11.2019 Late of Bega Street, Tathra. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father and father-in-law of David & Melinda. Devoted 'Bob' of Emerson and Braedy. Dear brother of Nedra Orme (Sydney). The funeral for the late Bob Armstrong will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Bega at 11.00a.m., Thursday 14th November 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on Nov. 12, 2019