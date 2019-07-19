Home
Valda Irene CLARK


1924 - 2019
Valda Irene CLARK Notice
VALDA IRENE CLARK 13.3.1924 ~ 15.7.2019 Late of Ravenswood Street, Bega Beloved wife of Allen (decd). Dear sister of Gloria Trefilly, Merle Heffernan, Trevor Tussup, Sylvia Warren (all deceased), Gwen Kinch and Lola Slabbert. Fond and special aunt of her many nieces and nephews. The funeral for the late Mrs Val Clark will be held by the graveside at the Bega Cemetery at 11.00a.m., Wednesday 24th July 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bega District News on July 19, 2019
