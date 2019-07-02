|
Vincent Patrick Venables Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Cooma Hospital, formerly of Massie St, Cooma. Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of IRENE, Father and Father in-law to Neil, Lorraine and Phillip, Michael and Cassie. Adored Pa to Brooke, Bailey, Jake, Alicia, Grace and Christian. The relatives and friends of the late VINCENT PATRICK VENABLES are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the St Patrick's Catholic Church, Cooma on Saturday, July 6, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to Cooma Lawn Cemetery. Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02-64522094
Published in Bega District News from July 2 to July 5, 2019