William WILKINSON

WILKINSON Robert William Passed away peacefully Wednesday December, 18th 2019. At Currawarna Nursing Home Bombala, formerly of Quartz Hill Cooma. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of June, Father of Sinclair, Hume, Dunbar, Marsham & their famlies. The relatives & friends of the late ROBERT WILLIAM WILKINSON are invited to attend his service of thanks giving to be held on Saturday January 4th 2020 at St Pauls Anglican Church Cooma at 10.30am Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02-64522094
Published in Bega District News on Jan. 17, 2020
